Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 59,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $246.06 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

