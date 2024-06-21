AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $183.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

