AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Threadgill Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 8.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 341.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AZO traded down $16.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,991.70. 192,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,893.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,852.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,105.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

