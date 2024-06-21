AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,105.88.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $34.77 on Friday, reaching $3,043.00. 16,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,234. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,892.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2,850.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

