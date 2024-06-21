Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $90.34. 165,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.38. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.