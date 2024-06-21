Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $44.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 104,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $3,723,631.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,001.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,570. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $37.61 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

