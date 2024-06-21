Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $5.96 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $5.96 or 0.00009340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $876.81 million and $34.74 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,799.40 or 0.99945781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012277 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00078263 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,058,840 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,043,492.70980218 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.06081582 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $34,174,302.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

