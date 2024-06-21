B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OVID. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of OVID opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

