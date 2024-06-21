Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.5%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.41 and last traded at $39.81. Approximately 12,161,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 38,521,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

