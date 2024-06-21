Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE OC traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.48. The stock had a trading volume of 287,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,163. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

