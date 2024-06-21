Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 514,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 244,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 47,916 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,060,000.

IBDS stock remained flat at $23.75 during trading on Friday. 102,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,687. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

