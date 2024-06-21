Bank of New Hampshire Buys 2,413 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 298,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.59. 830,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

