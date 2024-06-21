Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire owned about 0.07% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ROBO stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $54.78. 102,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $60.29.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.