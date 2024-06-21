Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.15. 548,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.29. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.