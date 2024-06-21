Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 7,180 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 811.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $161.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,821,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,867,461. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $163.37. The company has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a PE ratio of 237.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

