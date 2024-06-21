Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,012 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LECO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.58. 116,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,010. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

