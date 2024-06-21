Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,017. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

