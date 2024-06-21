Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,187 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 94.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.80. 1,543,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $260.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

