Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.35. 587,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

