Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.88 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ADM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,922. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

