Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 515,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,790. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.