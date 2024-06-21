Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.35 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PGR traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.35. 804,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,530. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.46. The company has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

