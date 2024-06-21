Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 461.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,520 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 34,121 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.90. The stock had a trading volume of 650,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,658. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

