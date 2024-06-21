Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 112,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.1% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,097. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.