Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Science Applications International by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $116.86. 65,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,890. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

View Our Latest Report on Science Applications International

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,795 shares of company stock worth $707,782. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.