Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,656. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

