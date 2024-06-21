Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.24% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.02. 20,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,800. The company has a market cap of $663.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

