Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 103.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.83. 500,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,867. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.43. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

