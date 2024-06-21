Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 14,804 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,804 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,215,000 after buying an additional 613,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 992,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.