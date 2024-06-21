Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,526 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $912.27. 60,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $933.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $920.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.