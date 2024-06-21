Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 684 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after buying an additional 416,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,198,000 after buying an additional 305,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

CL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,595. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

