Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.46. The stock had a trading volume of 206,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.62.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

