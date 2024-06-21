Barclays Lowers Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $135.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 0.4 %

JBL stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.32. 49,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,016. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 46.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 322,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.