Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Down to $39.49

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.49, but opened at $38.00. Barnes Group shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 219,440 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Barnes Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 711.11%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 57,362.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
