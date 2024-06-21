Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.75

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.75 and last traded at $91.75, with a volume of 141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.