BCS Wealth Management Acquires 7,994 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 415.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,324,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 5,752,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

