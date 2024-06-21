BCS Wealth Management Buys 10,042 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. 541,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.