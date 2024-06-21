BCS Wealth Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,634 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 57,996 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAPR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 41,788 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $986.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

