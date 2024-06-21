BCS Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.76. 268,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.40. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

