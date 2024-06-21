BCS Wealth Management Has $864,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BJUN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. 36,257 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

