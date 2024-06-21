BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,065 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,421,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 531,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,285. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $63.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.