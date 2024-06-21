Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BECN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after buying an additional 909,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,850,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after purchasing an additional 569,627 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,293.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,756 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $103.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

