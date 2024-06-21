Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

Belden Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BDC opened at $94.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. Belden has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $911,900. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,156,000 after buying an additional 92,544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Belden by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,148,000 after buying an additional 30,268 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Belden by 1,365.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after buying an additional 956,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Belden by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,113,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after buying an additional 209,052 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

