Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,572 shares of company stock worth $2,949,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $97,557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $73,777,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.