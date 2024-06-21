BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.57

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.57 and last traded at $84.74, with a volume of 201824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,686 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

