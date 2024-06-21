Bitcoin Diamond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,757.24 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $20,757.24 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00076376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00023772 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010797 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.