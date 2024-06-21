Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.39 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $428.28 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $24.45 or 0.00038308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00030933 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010296 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000081 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.