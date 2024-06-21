Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

BXMT stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 598.33 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

