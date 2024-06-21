Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 0.7%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.77 and last traded at $62.28. 1,148,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,326,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

