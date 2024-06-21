Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$84.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$69.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$59.02 and a 12 month high of C$80.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$71.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

